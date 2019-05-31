International sensation, The Lost Fingers, to perform at BYU-Idaho

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Creativity, heavenly vocals, and fashion will all be on display when The Lost Fingers perform on June 14 at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s Hart Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. As part of Center Stage’s performance arts series, the internationally renowned quartet brings the best of contemporary gypsy jazz, quality pop/rock renditions, and innovative arrangements for a very unique musical experience.

The Lost Fingers was founded in 2006 with the idea of bringing something different to the music industry. The group distinguishes themselves from all other contemporary musicians by embracing old and new rhythms, to present what has been recognized as a remarkable and high energy show designed for music lovers. Throughout their music, the quartet pays respect to the antique music they love and incorporates pop culture music their audience enjoys.

This innovative band has performed in over 22 countries from Russia, France, Spain, and Turkey to the United Emirates and Colombia, while also sharing the stage with A-list artists, like Celine Dion. As the latest addition to the team, both François Rioux and Valérie Amyot have proven to be valuable talent to what Alex Morissette and Byron Mikaloff have already been delivering to their fans, opening new frontiers for what they can accomplish together.

Tickets are now on sale. Cost is $6 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for general public. To purchase tickets online, visit go.byui.edu/center-stage/lf. Tickets are also available for purchase at the University Store Ticket Office or by calling 208-496-3170.