ITD to temporarily open all I-15 lanes from Pocatello to Fort Hall this weekend

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO – All northbound and southbound lanes will be open Friday thru Monday on Interstate 15 from the I-15/I-86 junction north of Pocatello to the Fort Hall boundary for Memorial Day weekend.

Beginning Tuesday, drivers will switch to single-lane, two-way traffic on the northbound lanes as construction progresses on the southbound lanes. Work will encompass approximately four miles of roadway and is expected to be completed by the end of July. Please consider using US-91 Yellowstone Hwy as a temporary alternate route as traffic delays are to be expected.

The speed limit will be maintained at 65 mph throughout the construction zones. As this road rehabilitation project is in construction, the Northgate Interchange will also continue toward completion, which is expected the end of October.

Please check 511.idaho.gov for current road conditions as you travel.