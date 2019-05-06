Jeopardy champ Holzhauer donates $10K to help Las Vegas teens

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — James Holzhauer, the Las Vegas man who is killing it on “Jeopardy!” right now, just shared some of his winnings for a good cause.

Holzhauer has donated $10,000 to Project 150, a non-profit organization that aims to help homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in more than 75 schools in Nevada.

The donation will be used to supply food and basic necessities to Southern Nevada teens.

Holzhauer secured his 22nd win last Friday on “Jeopardy!” and now has the second-longest winning streak in the history of the popular game show.

