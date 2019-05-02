Man arrested after high-speed chase on U.S. 20 near Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — A North Dakota man was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls.

Police reports show that at around 9 p.m. an Idaho State Police trooper was almost hit head-on by a van. When the trooper caught up to the van, he noticed the driver was failing to maintain his lane of travel and speeds were between 100 mph to 125 mph.

The van was reported stolen and at one point, the driver turned off his headlights to evade capture. Another ISP Trooper was able to successfully deploy his hollow-spikes and flatten two tires on the van.

The driver drove behind the house of a private residence and fled on foot. He broke into the back door of a sun-room attached to the house and tried to hide. A couple of minutes later, he was located and he failed to surrender.

A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy deployed his Taser and as the suspect continued to resist, he was taken into custody.

He was then transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The suspect initially lied about his identity and was later identified as Craig K. Stern, 28 YOA, from Watford City, North Dakota. Stern was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for the following charges: felony eluding, driving under the influence, providing false information to police, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and unlawful entry.