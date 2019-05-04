Man dies by suicide inside Bannock County Jail

Share This

POCATELLO — A Bannock County Jail inmate died by suicide late Friday night.

Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen tells EastIdahoNews.com at about 11 p.m., 29-year-old Brandon Grammer of Montana was found dead in his cell. The incident is still under investigation by the Tri-County Sheriff-Association, however, Nielsen says it appears Gammer hung himself.

Paramedics were called to the jail and attempted to resuscitate the inmate, but they were unsuccessful.

Nielsen said that Grammer was under a special watch, and that he was in a two-man cell.

“The other guy had left (the cell), and he took advantage of it,” Nielsen said.

Although Grammer was from Montana, he did have family in Pocatello and they have been notified of the death.

Grammer was in jail for several out-of-state warrants. He was also charged with felony assault of a correctional officer, and several misdemeanors for an incident that occurred in late February. You can read more about that here.