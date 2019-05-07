Man found inside business, arrested for felony drug charge

Share This

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 6, Bonneville County Sheriff deputies responded to a business in the 3400 N. Block of 15th E. in Bonneville County to a report of a man sleeping inside the business.

Upon arrival, deputies were taken to a room where the male was located and saw that he was trying to hide drug paraphernalia. Deputies detained the male and identified him as 33-year-old Jonathan P. Buchanan of Idaho Falls.

Buchanan was found to be in possession of a significant amount of cash as well as approximately .5 grams of methamphetamine and 1 gram of heroin. Through investigation, deputies found the cash to be the property of the business and over $600 was missing from the original amount.

Buchanan was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. He was booked for felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of petit theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.