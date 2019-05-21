One man hospitalized after crash on US 20

REXBURG — One man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following a crash on U.S. Highway 20 near the Thornton exit on Tuesday afternoon.

At least one vehicle, which was pulling a horse trailer, was involved. The vehicle was overturned on one side of the road, and the horse trailer was sitting in the opposite median.

Idaho State Police was rerouting traffic around the crash, but westbound traffic was backed up for miles.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out for more information and will post when it becomes available.