Police apprehend Utah homicide suspect in Cassia County

Share This

CASSIA COUNTY — Idaho State Police have apprehended a California man after a two-day search in central Idaho.

Police reports show at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Jonathan Llana, 45, was taken into custody by law enforcement officers from Utah and Idaho. Details of the arrest are not yet available, but Llana was taken into custody within the initial search area, in the vicinity of the intersection of Interstate 86 and Raft River/Yale Road, according to a news release.

RELATED: Authorities continue search for man accused of shooting and killing I-84 driver

Llana is accused of shooting a person on a desolate stretch of Interstate 84 at Rattlesnake Pass in northern Utah Wednesday, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Llana then fled north to Idaho and when stopped by Cassia County Sheriff deputies and Idaho State Police troopers, officials say he took off in his vehicle.

Llana eventually crashed into a field near the intersection of Raft River/Yale Road and I-86 in Cassia County. He fled on foot and hid until he was located Friday.

Llana has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder, according to the Associated Press. A motive for the murder has not been released.