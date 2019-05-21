Raft operator dies on training trip in Grand Teton National Park

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park rangers responded to a fatal rafting accident Tuesday on the Snake River.

A Grand Teton Lodge Company scenic float raft on a training trip hit a log snag and got tangled. The location was near the historic Bar BC Dude Ranch. Some of the passengers fell into the cold and swift moving water, and as the boat operator attempted to dislodge the raft, he fell into the water as well.

The passengers were able to climb to safety on the log snag itself and eventually back into raft, but could not find the boat operator. They contacted Teton Interagency Dispatch at approximately 3:30 p.m. requesting help.

Rangers immediately responded to the scene and various locations along the river with multiple rescue boats, and rescue/medical personnel. Teton County Search and Rescue members assisted with aerial reconnaissance in the county helicopter.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. the body of the boat operator was located and recovered near the log snag. Teton County Coroner declared the victim deceased.

All the individuals involved in the accident are employees of Grand Teton Lodge Company, a park concessioner. No injuries were reported of the three passengers.

The victim is a 44-year-old male from Moran, Wyoming. His name is being withheld until next-of-kin notifications are completed.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation into the accident.