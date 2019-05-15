Truck lands on boat in Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho State Police photo captured the aftermath of a crash where a pickup truck landed on top of the boat it was pulling Wednesday.

Jessica Clements, spokeswoman for the Idaho Falls Police Department, tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash involved a car as well as the truck pulling the boat. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on West Broadway Street and Bellin Road.

Idaho Falls police and firefighters, and ISP rushed to the crash.

The people in both vehicles walked away with minor injuries.

Further details, including if anyone was cited, were unavailable Wednesday.