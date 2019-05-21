UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled after missing girl, suspect are found in Arizona

UPDATE

Sandra Rios-Chavez has been located in Surprise, Arizona and is waiting to be reunited with her family, according to the Surprise Police Department. Miguel Rodriguez-Perez has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the department said authorities were made aware of the AMBER Alert and were provided with information about a possible route of travel through Surprise, ABC 15 reports. Officers reportedly located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but a brief pursuit ensued.

The suspect’s vehicle, a black 2015 Audi A4 with Idaho license plate 2J-83179, was found abandoned a short distance later. Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area for the suspect and victim.

Early Tuesday morning, Surprise officials said both were located and the victim appeared to be unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY

An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted teen in Jerome.

According to Idaho State Police, Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez, 17, is in danger.

The suspect is Miguel R. Rodriguez-Perez, 18.

Idaho State Police say Rodriguez-Perez forcibly abducted Rios-Chavez at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Wendy’s parking lot at 2816 S. Lincoln in Jerome.

They may be headed toward Las Vegas. Police believe they are in a black 2015 Audi A4 4D with license number 2J83179.

Rios-Chavez is Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes, is 5’3″, and weighs 122 pounds. She was wearing a Wendy’s uniform.

Rodriguez-Perez is a Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his left and right arms.