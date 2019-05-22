Visiting Yellowstone National Park this summer? Keep this in mind.

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — If you plan to travel to Yellowstone National Park this summer, come prepared so you can protect yourself and this wild and awe-inspiring place.

Summer is Yellowstone’s most popular season. Expect busy facilities and destinations, as well as delayed travel times due to heavy traffic and wildlife jams. If you want a less crowded experience, arrive early or stay late and avoid main attractions during peak hours (like Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, and Norris Geyser Basin).

Come prepared:

Read the Top Things to Know.

Check current park conditions for information on road construction, temporary road closures, and the backcountry situation report.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone. Text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Reserve space in a campground or hotel – these facilities fill far in advance.

Expect very limited access to cellular phone service and WiFi.

Download Yellowstone’s app before you arrive.

Take the Yellowstone Pledge:

Pledge to act responsibly and safely, and set a good example for others during your visit.

Put the pledge (10 ways) into action.

Tell a ranger or call 911 if you see someone whose behavior might hurt them, others, or the park.

Protect yourself and the park while you are here: