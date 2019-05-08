WATCH: Bus driver saves student from speeding car

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A New York state bus driver is being hailed a hero after she saved a student from a speeding car.

The teen was headed off the bus when a car whizzed by on the door side. The driver was able to yank him back into the bus. Those terrifying moments were caught on surveillance cameras.

The shocking video shows the scary moments when a car speeds past a school bus door, nearly hitting 13-year-old Matthew Squires as he tries to leave the bus.

“The last thing I remember was getting yanked back and the car flying by,” says Matthew.

“Here comes a silver car on the side,” says Samantha Call, the bus driver of the video. “Matt is probably the third step down now, and all I could think of was Matt is going to get hurt, so I just pull him.”

Matthew’s mother, Christina Beardsley, says she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the video.

“I cried. I honestly cried,” she said. “If she hadn’t had been so vigilant and looking behind her bus because no one really thinks of someone coming on the door side of the bus. … It’s a big yellow school bus. Its lights are on. Its doors are opening. The stop sign is out. I mean, you are supposed to stop for the bus.”

Call hates to think what would have happened if she weren’t fast enough.

“I’m so glad I was able to send him home to his mom cause I don’t know if I could have gotten back on that bus had I not been able to,” said Call “I don’t think I could ever touch a school bus again.”

The local sheriff’s office is investigating the incident. Officials are reminding the public never to pass a school bus when it is stopped and the lights are flashing.