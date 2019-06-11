11 applicants being considered to fill magistrate judge vacancy

The following is a news release from the Seventh District Trial Court Administrator’s office.

IDAHO FALLS — The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet July 12 to select a magistrate judge to replace the Honorable Steven W. Boyce in Bonneville County. Judge Boyce moved to the District Court bench effective June 1.

The eleven applicants being considered are:

JAMES H. BARRETT is a 7th District Magistrate Judge, chambered in Custer County

DEAN C. BRANDSTETTER is an Attorney with Cox Ohman & Brandstetter, Chtd.

MARC J. BYBEE is a Canyon County Public Defender

TREVOR L. CASTLETON is an Attorney with Swafford Law Office P.C.

DANIEL R. CLARK is the Bonneville County Elected Prosecutor

WILEY R. DENNERT is an Attorney with Nelson, Hall, Perry & Tucker, PLLC

ALAN F. JOHNSTON is an Attorney with Murray, Ziel & Johnston, PLLC

MANUEL T. MURDOCH is an Attorney with Murdoch Law Office, PLLC

JA NIECE PRICE is an Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor for Bannock County

NEAL S. RANDALL is a Bonneville County Conflict Public Defender & Indigent Services Attorney

MARVIN K. SMITH is an Attorney with Hawley, Troxell, Ennis & Hawley LLP

Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide. Questionnaires for public comment may be obtained from the Bonneville County Clerk of the District Court, or the Seventh District Trial Court Administrator’s office, both located at 605 N. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Phone number: 208-529-1350 Ext. 1341.

Evaluations should be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s office, at the address above, no later than Monday, June 24.