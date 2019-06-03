3 hospitalized after crash near Salmon

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Saturday, June 15, at approximately 4:48 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle injury crash on US 93 near milepost 309, north of Salmon, in Lemhi County.

Hannah J. Simmons, 19 of Carmen, was driving north on US 93 in a 2013 Nissan VRS. Kylie Peets, 20, of Salmon, was driving north on U S93 in a 2018 Toyota Prius. Robin L. Harjo, 27 of Polson, MT, was driving south on US 93 in a 2013 Chevy Cruze.

Peets was stopped northbound on US 93 waiting for traffic before turning into The Ranch Steak House driveway. Simmons attempted to swerve around Peets striking the rear of his vehicle. Peets vehicle was pushed into the southbound lane where it was struck by Harjo. Harjo’s vehicle went off the right shoulder coming to a stop in the parking lot of The Ranch Steak House.

All three drivers were transported via ground ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.

Simmons and Harjo were wearing seatbelts, Peets was not.

The lanes were blocked for approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.