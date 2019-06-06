6 residents graduate from Bingham’s Internal Medicine Residency Program

The following is a news release from Bingham Memorial Hospital.

BLACKFOOT – On Saturday morning, a graduation ceremony was held for six medical residents who participated in Bingham Memorial Hospital’s (BMH) Internal Medicine Residency program. They were the third group of residents to graduate since the start of Bingham Memorial’s residency program in 2014.

The current six graduates have proudly accepted positions at the following practices:

Dr. Brock Aldrich has taken a position in Layton, Utah, at Tanner Clinic working in outpatient medicine

has taken a position in Layton, Utah, at Tanner Clinic working in outpatient medicine Dr. Greg Gibbs has accepted a position in Rolla, Missouri, at Phelps Healthcare working as a hospitalist.

has accepted a position in Rolla, Missouri, at Phelps Healthcare working as a hospitalist. Dr. Dave Ohlson has taken a position in Seattle, Washington at Swedish Healthcare working as a hospitalist.

has taken a position in Seattle, Washington at Swedish Healthcare working as a hospitalist. D r. Norman Wall has taken a position in Irvine, California, at the UC-Irvine Geriatrics Fellowship.

has taken a position in Irvine, California, at the UC-Irvine Geriatrics Fellowship. Dr. Sara Amjadi will officially graduate at the end of August and has been auditioning with the University of Utah for a position in their rheumatology fellowship.

will officially graduate at the end of August and has been auditioning with the University of Utah for a position in their rheumatology fellowship. Dr. Nasim Amjadi will officially graduate at the end of October and has taken a position in Phoenix, Arizona, with a hospitalist group that covers multiple hospitals in the Scottsdale and Chandler areas.

During the graduation ceremony, Jake Erickson, chief executive officer of BMH, gave the keynote speech.

“All of our graduates will be missed. I have had the privilege of getting to know these fine doctors throughout the past few years, and they have made so many significant contributions to Bingham Memorial that have helped to change the lives of our patients. I am proud of their accomplishments and wish them all of the best in their careers,” he said.

In addition, six new resident physicians will be joining Bingham’s Internal Medicine Residency program, starting the first of July. The six new residents are:

Dr. Shay Beck , who graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine Grenada;

, who graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine Grenada; Dr. Andrew Bui , who graduated from Touro University Nevada COM;

, who graduated from Touro University Nevada COM; Dr. Jason Harmon , who graduated from Arizona COM – Midwestern University Arizona;

, who graduated from Arizona COM – Midwestern University Arizona; Dr. Austen Lawrence , who graduated from Western University of Health Sciences COM;

, who graduated from Western University of Health Sciences COM; Dr. Conor Lingard , who graduated from William Carey University COM; and,

, who graduated from William Carey University COM; and, Dr. Derek Redinger, who graduated from Western University of Health Sciences COM.

The six new residents will be welcomed to Bingham’s Internal Medicine Residency program at an annual welcoming ceremony on Monday, June 24. They will be formally introduced and presented with a traditional white lab coat, which represents their official career transition into doctors.

“We are excited to welcome another group of outstanding doctors to our 2022 class of residents,” says Shane Robinson, administrative director of graduate medical education at BMH. “The goal of our residency program is to prepare resident physicians to work confidently in a hospital setting while providing high-quality and compassionate healthcare. Our new residents will have the opportunity to learn from world-class physicians who are dedicated to teaching the next generation of doctors.”

All of Bingham Memorial’s residents are all studying internal medicine, which is a medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. These include treating patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart failure, coronary artery disease, and chronic pulmonary disease. They will now spend the next three years training throughout Eastern Idaho to become eligible for board certification in internal medicine.

Residency is a required step and the final stage of a physician’s graduate medical education before they go into practice.