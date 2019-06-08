8 vehicles, including classic cars, among items destroyed in fiery explosion

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Everything inside a local business destroyed by fire Sunday is considered a complete loss and it will take investigators weeks to determine what caused the incident.

Firefighters responded to an explosion at Terry & Sons Upholstery at 395 Lindsay Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. The blast started a fire and large plumes of smoke could be seen for miles in Idaho Falls. It took crews several hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

One man, inside the building when the explosion occurred, was blown out due to the force of the blast. He was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Another man outside of the business at the time was also injured and taken to EIRMC.

The city of Idaho Falls has not released the names or conditions of the victims. The building has been boarded up since the fire with yellow tape surrounding it.

“The current estimation on the items lost in yesterday’s explosion is still undetermined; however, everything inside was a complete loss,” Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com. “There were eight vehicles in the building that were there to get reupholstered, among other items.”

Some of those vehicles were classic cars, according to Hammon. She says because of the amount of damage and debris, it will take investigators a few weeks to determine the cause of the explosion and the total amount lost.

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com