Artisan Market in Ammon this weekend

AMMON — The Ammon Artisan Market is a place for families to play and for local creators to showcase their products.

It’s also free every weekend this summer.

“Right here in Ammon we wanted to provide an artistic opportunity, an opportunity with live music and live dance and for families to come out in a safe family environment,” Ammon Market chairwoman Cate Rawson says.

This week’s theme is Country Night and the Snake River Fiddle club will be playing live music.

“We’re inviting people to wear their cowboy hats and their boots and we have the Snake River Fiddle Club … they’re so talented,” Rawson says.

Rawson says this is a chance to promote the arts in Ammon and for people to learn more about Ammon Arts Inc. the non-profit organization hosting the event.

“We’re so excited to have this council that just started in January and we’re also looking to recruiting more people to join and help us promote the arts in Ammon,” Rawson says.

This is the second event for the market, the last two weeks ago was patriotic themed. The Artisan Market has four more themed events planned through August.

The event at McCowin Park begins at 5 p.m. with live music that will continue through 7 p.m. Patrons can shop until 9 p.m. There will be at least a dozen vendors along with Sugar Moose Donuts. Anyone who’s dressed up in country attire will get $1 off their donut order.

On select days †he city of Ammon is hosting movies at 9 p.m. following the market. The next moving night is July 12 and the public can watch Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns.

“You’re going to have a lot of fun. Just come to McCowin Park and check it out,” Rawson says.

Like Ammon Arts on Facebook, or click here to see more events.

Ammon Arts is continuing to recruit volunteers. To volunteer or know how you can become a vendor call Cate (Katie) Rawson at (916) 212-2750.