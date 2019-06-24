Body of drowning victim found in Teton River

FREMONT COUNTY — The body of a Brigham Young University-Idaho student who drowned in the Teton River was found Monday morning.

Calvin Willie, 21, had been missing since Friday, June 14. He was floating with a group of friends near Monkey Rock when Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries says his body became caught near a dam where the rapids are particularly strong.

Rescue crews have spent over a week looking for his body. Specific details of where he was located have not been released.

