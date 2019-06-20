EIRMC ER ranked #1 among 185 hospitals

IDAHO FALLS — The emergency room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center was recently recognized as the top ER out of the 185 hospitals managed by HCA Healthcare.

Nurses at EIRMC were also presented with the HCA Unit of Distinction award for driving excellence in clinical care. EIRMC was ranked as the #1 emergency department out of 185 HCA Healthcare hospitals nationwide.

“The Unit of Distinction Award is given only to the highest-performing ER’s in HCA Healthcare,” said Matt Reeves, EIRMC’s Manager of Emergency Services. “Earning this award is a true acknowledgment of the outstanding caliber of emergency care that we deliver. It takes a high-performing team of nurses – each demonstrating a deep level of commitment- to achieve results like these.”

Each of the participating emergency departments within HCA Healthcare were evaluated and scored based on performance using about 45 specific metric points, according to a news release.

Examples of quality indicators at which EIRMC nurses excel include: