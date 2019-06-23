Father, daughter struck by lightning outside Utah museum

FILLMORE, Utah — A father and daughter were struck by lightning outside a museum in Fillmore Thursday night, officials said.

Scott and Chloe Robinson were part of a group visiting the Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum, 50 W. Capitol Ave., according to Utah State Parks spokesman Eugene Swalberg. The museum often hosts groups that come to participate in pioneer-era activities, and then camp overnight on the grounds.

The group at the museum was attending youth conference, a Latter-day Saint activity for young men and women, according to Scott Hartley, a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a chaperone at the event.

Hartley said it was raining off and on Thursday night when all of a sudden, lightning and thunder broke loose.

A father and daughter were struck by lightning outside the Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum Thursday, June 20. | (Photo: KSL TV)

“I heard a big crack and a buzz, and everybody started scattering. We had seen some people on the ground, so we went down to see what was going on,” Hartley told KSL TV.

Scott and Chloe Robinson were both struck by lightning, and others carried them into nearby buildings until deputies from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

Chloe Robinson regained a disoriented consciousness while she was transported to a hospital via ambulance. She has a damaged eardrum and first-degree burns. Scott Robinson regained some consciousness during a medical flight to a hospital, according to a statement from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

“Chloe is doing outstanding. Just amazingly minimal damage,” said Josh Halverson, Chloe Robinson’s uncle.

Scott Hartley, a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a chaperone at the event where the father and daughter were struck by lightning, chokes up as he talks about the accident. | (Photo: KSL TV)

But there’s lingering concern for her dad. Halverson said at least three people performed CPR until medics arrived. Authorities say he regained a pulse but required artificial respiration on the way to the hospital.

Another girl was also taken to a hospital, though she was not struck by lightning, Swalberg confirmed.

Three of the groups that were at the museum were affected by the injuries and left the museum that night, Hartley said.

When asked whether anyone else was hurt, Hartley said, “No, we’re lucky. We’re blessed,” as tears came to his eyes and he choked up.

This story was first published at KSL.com. It is used here with permission.