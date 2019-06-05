Garth Brooks announces another country star will join him at Boise concert to premiere duet

BOISE — Garth Brooks will debut a new duet with Blake Shelton at his first Boise concert next month.

Brooks made the surprise announcement Wednesday during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at Shelton’s Ole Red Bar in Nashville, Tennessee. The country stars are teaming up for the song “Dive Bar,” which will be featured on Brooks’ forthcoming studio album FUN.

Both Brooks and Shelton were born and raised in Oklahoma, which made recording the song perfect for mixing.

“Sometimes I didn’t know if it was me or him, because we’re basically raised around the same area, so it was pretty cool,” Brooks told Entertainment Tonight.

#DiveBar will be the first music video in ten years… and there is no one else I’d rather do it with than Blake @blakeshelton!! Can’t wait to perform it live with you Friday night in Boise! love, ghttps://t.co/ktKDz5DEaM — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 5, 2019

Brooks shared that fans will get to hear the song for the first time live when he and Shelton perform the track at Albertsons Stadium on July 19.

“Dive Bar” is expected to begin playing country radio on June 18 — and Brooks is already thinking about a possible music video.

“I think we have to [make a music video]!” he said. “I don’t know when the last time we did a country music video was, but you don’t want to pass this opportunity up. It’s going to be fun.”

Since launching The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, Brooks has broken attendance records in St. Louis, MO, Glendale, AZ, Gainesville, FL and two sold-out nights in Minneapolis, MN. Upcoming shows are already sold-out in Denver, CO and Eugene, OR. An average of over 75,000 tickets have been sold in each city, according to a news release.