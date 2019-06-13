Ground broken on new District 93 middle school

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Ground was broken on Black Canyon Middle School in Bonneville County Wednesday evening.

Bonneville Joint School District 93 board members, educators, parents and others gathered at the construction site near Thunder Ridge High School to participate in a short groundbreaking ceremony for the district’s newest school.

“It will open up with about 800 students in it,” Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said. “We’re designing it to have a capacity of 1,000, which will allow us to match the capacity of Thunder Ridge right next door.”

Voters approved a $35 million bond in March 2018 to pay for the school, which is being built just east of the high school.

“When we first found the property for Thunder Ridge, we only had about 65 acres there…The property owner came to us and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a great piece of property. The price is right if you want to buy it,'” Woolstenhulme said. “It made a great site not just for Thunder Ridge but the middle school too and it’s been a huge blessing to have that opportunity.”

Construction on the school began in April and is expected to be complete in time for the 2021-2022 school year.