Hiker found dead after falling down mountain in Lemhi County

SALMON — The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man after he fell down a mountainside in the wilderness.

Dispatchers received a call about the man at around 11 a.m. Thursday. The reporting party said 47-year-old Micah Vest, of Livingston, Montana had gone for a hike near the Owl Creek hot springs and was a day overdue.

A deputy was able to locate Vest’s vehicle on the Salmon River Road near Owl Creek. Search and rescue officers began searching for Vest. After about 2.5 hours, Vest’s body was located a short distance below the hot springs.

Due to the ruggedness of the terrain another six hours were required to remove the body, according to a news release.

The preliminary investigation suggests Vest died as the result of a fall.