Investigation underway after cow is found shot to death

SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a cow that appears to have been shot and killed over the weekend.

The animal was found on a property 26 miles north of Soda Springs off of Government Dam Road. Investigators do not believe this incident is related to other cows and bulls that were previously shot in the Chesterfield area, according to a Caribou County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 547-2561.