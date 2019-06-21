Jamba Juice is giving away free smoothies Friday afternoon

IDAHO FALLS — It’s ‘National Smoothie Day’ and Jamba Juice is celebrating with freebies Friday afternoon.

The smoothie chain is offering customers free small smoothies from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. You can choose between three new flavors: Vanilla Blue Sky (“infused with antioxidant-rich blue spirulina and coconut milk”), Watermelon Breeze and White Gummi.

Hardcore Jamba fans know that White Gummi isn’t technically a new drink – it’s been on the company’s secret menu for years – but it’s making its official debut on the company’s menu Friday.

Smoothies are limited to one per person and must be picked up in person (no delivery).