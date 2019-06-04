Lift’d Fitness: New gym coming to Rigby

RIGBY — East Idaho has a new place to get in shape for the summer, and it’s opening in Rigby this month.

Two fitness enthusiasts, Kendra and Bryan Carlson, are taking over what used to be the Rock Gym, a rock climbing facility, and transforming it into a gym of their own design. They are calling it Lift’d Fitness and they’ll be offering a full schedule of fitness classes along with amateur boxing and MMA training.

“We just want a welcoming environment where everybody can come you don’t have to be a boxer or a big lifter. I just really love Lift’d because it’s really for everybody,” Kendra says.

Kendra says the gym will have HITT, Zumba, kick boxing, and an MMA workout Core de Force, to name a few. It will also be accessible to the community 24 hours a day and may have childcare hours as well.

“A lot of people might not like working out with others, so we try to hit all realms,” Kendra says.

Kendra says she and Bryan plan to be at the gym all the time and welcome people with little to no experience working out. She herself got started in the gym business after she lost a lot of weight.

“It just motivated me to try to help others, and I just really enjoy working out– It’s been a really good environment to workout with other people,” Kendra says.

The old Rock Gym. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

She says if gym-goers are unsure what to do, she and Bryan can help without personal training costs.

“We just want to be there to support you,” Kendra says.

Bryan says he’s excited to take the lead on amateur boxing, as he’s won a few state titles in Idaho and Montana in the past.

“When I was younger I remember amateur boxing being a big part of my life. (It) kept me out of trouble and kept me fit,” Bryan says.

With the boxing aspect in mind, Bryan says all the inverted walls once used for climbing will be knocked down. The new shape will accommodate six boxing bags and mats throughout the space.

“All we’re going to do is open up the spacing. Make it one big rectangle,” he says.

On top of that, the gym will have a section for workout equipment and a free weights section.

The Carlsons hope to have the gym up and running by June 15. Kendra says the community should come check out the space and sign up, as prices are $35 a month, which includes the classes as well.

“I think what me and Kendra will bring will impact this town pretty well,” Bryan says. “I want to be a positive influence. I want to show anywhere you’re at in life you can accomplish your goals.”

For more information , visit the gym’s Facebook page.