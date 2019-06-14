Local man killed in Chubbuck crash

Share This

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, fatality crash on Philbin Road in Chubbuck.

The crash occurred at around 4 a.m. Friday.

Carlos Lopez, 27, of Aberdeen, was driving northbound on Philbin Road in a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer. The vehicle went off the right shoulder where Lopez overcorrected. The car went back across the roadway, off the left shoulder, where it rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels and caught on fire. Lopez was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt.