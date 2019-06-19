Man accused of pointing gun at tree-trimming workers

SALMON — A Salmon man is facing a felony charge after tree-trimers say he pointed a gun with a laser sight at them.

Mark Henry Mccollum, 47, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of felony aggravated assault. If convicted, he could spend up to five years in prison and pay up to a $5,000 fine.

A Salmon Police officer got a report on April 10, around 11 a.m., of a man pointing a gun at tree-trimmers with Trees LLC.

The workers said they got into their truck to fill out paperwork, and one of them noticed a green laser light on the head of a co-worker. He said he looked in the direction the laser came from and saw a man pointing a gun at them from a nearby house. The workers told the officer they felt threatened, packed up their equipment and left the area.

The officer knocked on the front door of the house, and Mccollum answered the door. The officer asked him if he had any guns in the house to which Mccollum said “just an AR,” according to court documents.

Mccollum admitted to pointing the gun at the tree-trimmers while looking through the scope, police said.

“Mccollum stated that … he was just looking through the scope at workers, and he didn’t have any intent to hurt them,” the report reads.

Officers found a Colt AR-15 with a green laser sight, scope and fixed bayonet on the wall. Mccollum turned it over to the officers, who arrested him. Attached to the gun was a magazine containing 20 rounds of .223 ammunition, according to court documents.

He was transported to the Lemhi County Jail, where he posted a $20,000 bond.

Mccollum is scheduled for a jury trial Sept. 18.