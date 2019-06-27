Man in custody after high speed chase

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On June 27, Idaho State Police attempted to stop a 2002 Chrysler 300 for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on US Hwy 91 in Bingham County.

The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit ended a short time later on Sheepskin Road just east of Hwy 91 where the driver, 31-year-old Jared Sireech, was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Sireech was booked into the Bingham County Jail for felony eluding, driving under the influence and resist and obstruct a police officer. Further charges may be pending.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Fort Hall Police Department.