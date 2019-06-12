Man, on probation for rape, arrested after allegedly stealing truck, bike

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On June 9, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Idaho State Police located a 2007 Chevrolet pickup driving southbound on Interstate 15, near the Sage Junction Port of Entry in Jefferson County. The vehicle had been entered as stolen out of Minnesota.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop by activating their lights, at which point the vehicle slowed, then drove off the road and through adjacent fields. Troopers lost sight of the vehicle.

That afternoon, Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies in searching for the vehicle. Neither the suspect nor the vehicle were located during the search.

On June 10, at approximately 12:12 p.m., Idaho State Police was advised by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that a citizen reported locating the above vehicle, and also reported his red and white Honda motorcycle was stolen from the same location. At that time, the suspect was unknown and still at large.

On June 11, Logan City Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible vehicle registration.

Timothy R. Mitchell, 43, of Heber City, Utah, fled from Logan City Police officers before crashing into a field. The Logan Police Department determined Mitchell was driving the above stolen Honda motorcycle.

Mitchell is facing charges in Utah, including possession of a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, evading police officers and reckless driving. He was also charged with a felony warrant out of Minnesota for violating parole on a prior charge of strong-armed rape.

Mitchell will face multiple felony charges for crimes committed in Idaho as well.

Idaho State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation of this crime. Multiple tips and reports were called in from citizens with credible information.