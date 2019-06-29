Multiple injuries in two vehicle crash near American Falls

The following is a news release from Power County Sheriff’s Office.

AMERICAN FALLS – On June 29 at 08:55 a.m., the Power County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 phone calls advising of a two vehicle accident on Interstate 86 in the area of milepost 28 approximately 10 miles west of American Falls. Two Power County deputies were at the Massacre Rocks State Park and arrived to the crash scene within seconds.

A 2012 Chevrolet SUV driven by Richard M. Laroche, 77, of Missouri was reportedly parked or stopped in the passing or fast lane of westbound I-86 when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2008 Toyota SUV driven by Lori M. Pelow, 33, of Nevada.

Laroche was injured and transported to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment and did not have any other passenger in the vehicle. Pelow also sustained injuries as well as her children who were passengers in the Toyota. Pelow and her children were transported to Power County Hospital in American Falls for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Power County Sheriff’s Office, Power County EMS, Power County Fire and ISP also responded to the scene.

No further information will be given at this time.