National Guard soldier killed in large-scale exercise

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — A Nevada National Guard soldier died and three were hurt Tuesday night when an M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank rolled over at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

“This is a tremendous loss for both the Nevada and Idaho National Guard, our respective communities and most importantly, the family, friends and loved ones of this soldier,” Nevada Army National Guard Chief of Staff Col. Cory Schulz said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The names of the deceased and injured are not being released at this time. The three injured soldiers remain at the Weed Army Community Hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to the news release.

The soldier killed is a member of the Nevada Army National Guard’s 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry. This unit is part of 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, which is headquartered in Boise. The brigade is made up of National Guard soldiers from Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Oregon.

This deployment of National Guard soldiers is part of a month-long, large-scale exercise with more than 1,000 soldiers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.





