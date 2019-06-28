New Pocatello Regional Airport manager announced

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

There’s a new leader at Pocatello Regional Airport.

Recently, Mayor Brian Blad selected Alan Evans to the post of Airport Manager. Alan has served at the airport for over 29 years and during the past 15 years, he has been the facility’s Operations and Maintenance Supervisor.

“Alan knows and understands Pocatello Regional Airport,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “He’s done a fantastic job as Interim Airport Manager and we’re excited that he wanted to take on this responsibility on a permanent basis.”

“I would like to see Pocatello Regional Airport always be our residents and visitors first choice for their travels,” Alan said. “The staff have always taken great pride in this airport and they are committed to providing the best service and experience for travelers.”

Alan started his career with Pocatello Regional Airport in 1986 as an Airport Maintenance Laborer where he was responsible for grounds, building, and vehicle maintenance. After briefly leaving to work in the private sector, he returned in 1990 as an Airport Maintenance Technician, charged with maintaining the runways, taxiways, airfield lighting, as well as maintenance of the airport’s terminal. Since 2004, he’s been the airport’s Operations/Maintenance Supervisor and been tasked with managing maintenance staff, maintaining compliance with Federal Aviation Administration certification requirements, overseeing all airport construction projects, and more.

In his new role as Airport Manager, Alan will direct and manage the overall operations of Pocatello Regional Airport. He will be responsible for planning for transportation services through the development of air service, and general aviation, as well as non-aviation business development.

“Currently, we are working on securing funding and developing future plans for service to Denver, which would be a great addition for our local travelers,” Alan said. “The infrastructure that is already in place at the airport is impressive and will allow us to grow in many ways. Over the past three years, our capabilities with aerial firefighting and airfreight have grown, and we will be able to expand those services as their needs increase.”

Alan has an Associate’s Degree in Agricultural Management from Ricks College and studied business management at Idaho State University.

He and his wife, Kami, have three children, Jade, Shelby, and Macey. In his spare time, he likes to snowmobile, fish, and enjoy the great outdoors with his family and grandchildren.

For more information on Pocatello Regional Airport, visit iflypocatello.com or like the Airport’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloRegionalAirport.