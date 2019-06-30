Open burn ban starts July 1 for Wildland-Urban Interface areas of Pocatello

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Beginning July 1, a ban on certain types of fires will be in place for parts of Pocatello.

All open burning of solid fuels such as wood, paper, or charcoal within the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas of the Gate City will be put on hold because of current fire danger and fuel moisture levels. The use of gas fire pits and/or charcoal briquettes or gas grills when used in appliances designed for food preparation are exempted from the ban.

“All it takes is one ember to start a catastrophic wildfire,” said Chief David Gates. “I urge all residents to respect the open burn ban and potentially save the homes and lives of their fellow residents.”

Recreational fires and portable outdoor fireplaces as defined by Pocatello Municipal Code are exempt from open burning regulations in non-interface areas.

To view a map showing the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas of Pocatello, click here.

The ban will remain in place until October 1 or until it is repealed.

Residents with questions about the burn ban can call the Pocatello Fire Department at (208) 234-6204.