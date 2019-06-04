Poverty is Idaho’s ‘biggest challenge in education’

Share This

This week-long series on student poverty features a close look at what high-poverty schools are doing to move the needle. We also document day-to-day challenges faced by Idaho students impacted by poverty and examine what leaders are doing or talking about doing to fix the problem.

Poverty is one of the biggest obstacles to educating Idaho’s children and young adults.

Research highlight the long-running correlation between high poverty rates and low student performance — a “crisis” that has become the “norm” in schools across the nation, according to national experts William Parrett and Kathleen Budge.

Data tells a similar story in Idaho, where economically disadvantaged students consistently perform below their peers on standardized tests.

“Poverty is our biggest challenge in education,” said Rod Gramer, president of Idaho Business for Education.

Teens who live in poverty are often unable to do homework because they have jobs, take care of siblings or are homeless. Finding shelter or food sometimes supersedes doing laundry or even getting to school.

And poverty not only affects achievement in K-12, it hinders the pursuit of a college degree or certificate. Adults without some form of postsecondary education are more likely to earn a lower wage and live below the poverty line.

“Somebody has to advocate for students in poverty,” Parrett said.

Parrett and Budge have traveled the country for years, studying high-poverty schools that have closed the achievement gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students. In 2012, they co-wrote a book detailing what these schools and their leaders do, from refusing to blame struggling, disadvantaged students and their families to enlisting the community’s help in quelling poverty’s stubborn cycle.

Their research focuses on common classroom practices in high-poverty, high-performing schools, which led to another book published in 2018.

It’s a complex challenge, Parrett and Budge acknowledge, but it’s doable. With the right help, kids of all economic backgrounds can perform at a high level.

“Any school willing to refocus its efforts can become a high-performing school,” the researchers point out in their book, “Turning High-Poverty Schools into High-Performing Schools.”

The crisis

The achievement gap between economically disadvantaged students and their more affluent peers isn’t new, and it isn’t closing.

Fifty years of national testing data reveal a “strikingly” persistent achievement divide, according to a recent study published by Education Next, a Cambridge, Mass., think tank.

Proficiency in math and English Language Arts vs. poverty rates

— Click here to select a school — A B Mcdonald Elementary School A H Bush Elementary School A J Winters Elementary School A W Johnson Elementary School Aberdeen Elementary School Aberdeen High School Aberdeen Middle School Acequia Elementary School Adams Elementary School Adams Elementary School Alameda Middle School Albion Elementary School Almo Elementary School Alturas Elementary School Alturas International Academy American Falls Academy American Falls High School American Falls Intermediate School American Heritage Charter School Amity Elementary School Ammon Elementary School Another Choice Virtual Charter Anser Charter School Arco Elementary School Ashton Elementary School Athol Elementary School Atlas Elementary School Barbara Morgan Stem Academy Barbara R Morgan Elementary Basin Elementary School Bear Lake High School Bear Lake Middle School Bellevue Elementary School Bennett Mountain High School Betty Kiefer Elementary School Beutler Middle School Bickel Elementary School Bingham Academy Birch Elementary School Black Canyon High School Blackfoot Charter Community Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade Blackfoot High School Bliss School Boise Senior High School Bonners Ferry High School Bonneville High School Bonneville Online Elementary Bonneville Online School Borah Elementary School Borah Senior High School Boundary County Middle School Bovill Elementary School Bridge Academy Bridgewater Elementary School Bruneau Elementary School Bryan Elementary School Buhl High School Buhl Middle School Burley Junior High School Burley Senior High School Burton Elementary School Butte County High School Butte County Middle School Calder School Caldwell Senior High School Camas County Elem/Jr High School Camas County High School Cambridge Elementary School Cambridge Middle/High School Camelot Elementary School Canfield Middle School Canyon Elementary School Canyon Ridge High School Canyon Springs High School Capital Senior High School Carey Public School Cascade Elementary School Cascade Jr/Sr High School Cassia Jr/Sr High School Castleford School Cavendish-Teakean Elementary School Cda Juvenile Detention Center Cecil D Andrus Elementary Centennial Elementary School Centennial Elementary School Centennial High School Central Academy High School Central Canyon Elementary School Central Elementary Central Elementary School Central High School Century High School Challis Elementary School Challis Jr/Sr High School Chaparral Elementary Chief Joseph School Of The Arts Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy Christine Donnell School Of The Arts Chubbuck Elementary School Clark County Jr/Sr High School Clark Fork Jr/Sr High School Claude A Wilcox Elementary School Clearwater Valley Elementary Clearwater Valley Jr/Sr Clover Creek High School Cloverdale Elementary School Coeur D’alene Charter Academy School Coeur D’alene High School Collister Elementary School Columbia High School Compass Academy Compass Public Charter School Compass Public Charter School Jr/Sr High Connor Academy Cossa Academy Council Elementary School Council Jr/Sr High School Crimson Point Elementary School Crossroads Middle School Culdesac School Cynthia Mann Elementary School Dalton Elementary School Deary School Declo Elementary School Declo Jr High School Declo Senior High School Desert Sage Elementary School Desert Springs Elementary School Dietrich School Discovery Elementary School Discovery Elementary School Donald D Stalker Elementary Donald J Hobbs Middle School Donnelly Elementary Dora Erickson Elementary School Downey Elementary School Driggs Elementary School Dworshak Elementary School Eagle Academy Eagle Elementary School Of The Arts Eagle High School Eagle Hills Elementary School Eagle Middle School Eagle Rock Middle School East Canyon Elementary School East Elementary School East Junior High School East Minico Middle School East Valley Middle School Edahow Elementary School Edgemont Gardens Elementary School Eliza Hart Spalding Stem Academy Elk City School Emerson High School Emmett High School Emmett Middle School Endeavor Elementary School Ernest Hemingway Steam School Ethel Boyes Elementary School Fairmont Junior High School Fairview Elementary School Falcon Ridge Public Charter Falls Valley Elementary School Farmin Stidwell Elementary School Fernan Stem Academy Filer Elementary School Filer High School Filer Intermediate School Filer Middle School Firth High School Firth Middle School Forrest M Bird Charter School Fort Hall Elementary School Fox Hollow Elementary School Frank Church High School Franklin County High Schoool Franklin Middle School Fremont H Teed Elementary School Frontier Elementary School Fruitland Elementary School Fruitland High School Fruitland Middle School Fruitland Preparatory Academy Galileo Magnet School Garden Valley School Garfield Elementary School Garwood Elementary School Gate City Elementary School Gateway School Of Language & Culture Gem Prep: Nampa Gem Prep: Pocatello School Genesee School Georgetown Elementary School Glenns Ferry Elementary School Glenns Ferry High School Glenns Ferry Middle School Gooding Elementary School Gooding High School Gooding Middle School Grace Elementary School Grace Jordan Elementary Grace Jr/Sr High School Grand View Elementary School Grangeville Elem/Middle School Grangeville High School Greenacres Elementary School Greenhurst Elementary School Greensferry Elementary School Groveland Elementary School Hacker Middle School Hagerman School Hailey Elementary School Hamer Elementary School Hansen Elementary School Hansen Jr/Sr High School Harold B Lee Elementary School Harrison Elementary School Harrison Elementary School Harwood Elementary School Hawthorne Elementary School Hawthorne Elementary School Hawthorne Middle School Hayden Meadows Elementary School Hazel Stuart Elementary School Heartland High School Henrys Fork Elementary Heritage Academy Heritage Community Charter Heritage Middle School Heyburn Elementary School Heyburn Elementary School Hibbard Elementary School Hidden Springs Elementary School High Desert Highland High School Highland School Highlands Elementary School Hillcrest Elementary School Hillcrest Elementary School Hillcrest High School Hillsdale Elementary Hillside Junior High School Hillview Elementary School Hollister Elementary School Homedale Elementary School Homedale High School Homedale Middle School Hope Elementary School Horizon Elementary School Horizon Elementary School Horseshoe Bend Elementary Horseshoe Bend Middle/Sr High Howard E Thirkill Primary School Howe Elementary School Hubbard Elementary School Hunter Elementary School I B Perrine Elementary School I T Stoddard Elementary School Idaho Arts Charter School Idaho City High School Idaho Connects Online Alternative School Idaho Connects Online School Idaho Distance Education Academy Idaho Falls Senior High School Idaho Fine Arts Academy Idaho Hill Elementary School Idaho Home Learning Academy Idaho Science And Technology Charter School Idaho Technical Career Academy Idaho Virtual Academy Idaho Vision High School Independence Alternative High School Indian Creek Elementary Indian Hills Elementary School Initial Point High School Inkom Elementary School Inspire Virtual Charter School Iona Elementary School Iowa Elementary Irving Middle School Isucceed Virtual High School J Russell Elementary School Jefferson Elementary School Jefferson Elementary School Jefferson Elementary School Jefferson High School Jefferson Middle School Jenifer Junior High School Jerome Academy Jerome High School Jerome Middle School John Brown Elementary School John Mullan Elementary School Joplin Elementary School Juliaetta Elementary School Kamiah Elementary School Kamiah High School Kamiah Middle School Kellogg High School Kellogg Middle School Kendrick Jr/Sr High School Kennedy Elementary School Kenneth J Carberry Elementary Kershaw Intermediate School Kimberly Elementary School Kimberly High School Kimberly Middle School Kinport Middle School Koelsch Elementary School Kootenai Bridge Academy Kootenai Elementary School Kootenai Jr/Sr High School Kuna High School Kuna Middle School Lake City High School Lake Hazel Elementary School Lake Hazel Middle School Lake Pend Oreille High School Lake Ridge Elementary Lakeland Junior High School Lakeland Senior High School Lakes Magnet School Lakeside Elementary School Lakeside High School Lakeside Jr High School Lakevue Elementary School Lapwai Elementary School Lapwai Middle/High School Lava Elementary School Leadore School Legacy Charter School Lena Whitmore Elementary School Les Bois Junior High School Lewis & Clark Elementary School Lewis & Clark Middle School Lewis And Clark Elementary Lewiston High School Liberty Charter School Liberty Elementary School Lincoln Elementary School Lincoln Elementary School Lincoln Elementary School Lincoln High School Linden Park Elementary School Lindy Ross Elementary School Lone Star Middle School Longfellow Elementary School Longfellow Elementary School Lowell Elementary School Lowell Scott Middle School Lowman Elementary School Lposd Home School Academy Mackay Elementary School Mackay Jr/Sr High School Madison Junior High School Madison Middle School Madison Senior High School Magic Valley High School Malad Elementary School Malad Middle School Malad Senior High School Maple Grove Elementary School Marsh Valley High School Marsh Valley Middle School Marsing Elementary School Marsing High School Marsing Middle School Mary Mcpherson Elementary Maxine Johnson Elementary Mccain Middle School Mccall-Donnelly High School Mcghee Elementary School Mcsorley Elementary School Meadows Valley School Melba Elementary School Melba High School Meridian Academy Meridian Elementary School Meridian High School Meridian Medical Arts Charter Meridian Middle School Meridian Technical Charter High School Middleton Academy Middleton Heights Elementary Middleton High School Middleton Middle School Middleton Mill Creek Elementary Midvale School Midway Elementary School Minico Senior High School Monroe Elementary School Monticello Montessori Charter School Morley Nelson Elementary Morningside Elementary School Moscow Charter School Moscow High School Moscow Middle School Mount Hall Elementary School Mountain Home Junior High School Mountain Home Sr High School Mountain Valley Elementary School Mountain View Elementary Mountain View Elementary School Mountain View Elementary School Mountain View High School Mountain View Middle School Mountainview Alternative High School Mt Harrison Jr/Sr High Mullan Jr/Sr High School Mullan Trail Elementary School Murtaugh Schools Nampa Senior High School Naples Elementary School New Horizon High School New Horizon Magnet School New Plymouth Elementary New Plymouth High School New Plymouth Middle School New Vision High School Nezperce School North Elementary School North Fremont Jr/Sr High School North Gem Elementary North Gem High School North Gem Middle School North Idaho Stem Charter Academy North Junior High School North Star Charter School North Valley Academy Northside Elementary School Notus Elementary School Notus Jr/Sr High School Oakley Elementary School Oakley Jr/Sr High School Oakwood Elementary School Ola Elementary School Oneida High School Orchards Elementary School Oregon Trail Elementary School Orofino Elementary School Orofino High School Owyhee Elementary School Owyhee Elementary School Palouse Prairie Charter School Paradise Creek Regional High School Paramount Elementary School Paris Elementary School Park Intermediate School Park Ridge Elementary Parker-Egin Elementary School Parma High School Parma Middle School Pathways In Education: Nampa Pathways Middle School Paul Elementary School Payette High School Payette Lakes Middle School Payette Primary School Peck Elementary School Pepper Ridge Elementary Peregrine Elementary School Philo T Farnsworth Elementary School Pierce Park Elementary School Pillar Falls Elementary Pine Elem/Jr High School Pinehurst Elementary School Pioneer Primary School Pioneer School Of The Arts Pleasant Valley Elem/Jr High Pocatello Community Charter Pocatello High School Ponderosa Elementary School Ponderosa Elementary School Popplewell Elementary School Post Falls High School Post Falls Middle School Potlatch Elementary School Potlatch Jr/Sr High School Prairie Elem/Jr High School Prairie Elementary School Prairie Jr/Sr High School Prairie View Elementary Preston High School Preston Jr High School Priest Lake Elementary School Priest River Elementary School Priest River Jr High School Priest River Lamanna High Prospect Elementary School Purple Sage Elementary Raft River Elementary School Raft River Jr/Sr High School Ramsey Magnet School Of Science Reagan Elementary School Rebound School Of Opportunity Reed Elementary School Renaissance High School Rendezvous Upper Elementary School Richard Mckenna Charter School – Online Richard Mckenna Charter School – Online Alternative Richard Mckenna Charter School – Onsite Richfield School Ridge Crest Elementary School Ridgevue High School Rigby High School Rigby Middle School Riggins Elementary School Rimrock Elementary Rimrock Jr/Sr High School Ririe Elementary School Ririe Jr/Sr High School River City Middle School River Valley Elementary School Riverglen Jr High School Riverside Elementary School Riverside Elementary School Riverview Elementary School Rivervue Middle School Robert Stuart Middle School Roberts Elementary School Rock Creek Elementary Rockford Elementary School Rockland Public School Rocky Mountain High School Rocky Mountain Middle School Rolling Hills Public Charter Roosevelt Elementary School Roosevelt Elementary School Ross Elementary School Rulon M Ellis Elementary School Rupert Elementary School Sacajawea Elementary School Sacajawea Junior High School Sage International School Of Boise Sage Valley Middle School Sagle Elementary School Salmon Jr/Sr High School Salmon Pioneer Primary School Salmon River Jr/Sr High School Sandcreek Middle School Sandpoint High School Sandpoint Middle School Sawtooth Elementary School Sawtooth Middle School Seltice Elementary School Seven Oaks Elementary Shadow Butte Elementary School Shadow Hills Elementary Shelley Senior High School Sherman Elementary Shoshone Elementary School Shoshone High School Shoshone Middle School Siena Elementary Silver Creek High School Silver Hills Elementary School Silver Sage Elementary School Silver Trail Elementary School Skyline Senior High School Skyview High School Skyway Elementary Skyway Elementary School Snake River Elementary Snake River High School Snake River Jr High School Snake River Middle School Soda Springs High School Sorensen Magnet School Of The Arts And Humanities South Fork Elementary South Fork Elementary School South Fremont High School South Fremont Jr High South Hills Middle School South Junior High School South Middle School Southside Elementary School Spirit Lake Elementary School St Maries High School St Maries Middle School Stanley Elem/Jr High School Star Elementary School Stephensen Elementary School Stone Elementary School Sugar-Salem High School Sugar-Salem Junior High School Summerwind School Of Math And Science Summit Elementary Summit Hills Elementary School Sunnyside Elementary School Swan Valley Elementary School Sweet Montour Elementary School Syringa Elementary School Syringa Middle School Syringa Mountain Charter School Taft Elementary School Tammany Alternative School Taylors Crossing Charter School Taylorview Middle School Technical Careers High School Temple View Elementary School Tendoy Elementary School Tendoy Elementary School Terreton Elementary School Teton Elementary School Teton High School Teton Middle School Tetonia Elementary School Thatcher Elementary School The Patriot Center The Village Charter School Theresa Bunker Elementary School Thomas Jefferson Charter Three Creek Elem/Jr High School Tiebreaker Elementary School Tigert Middle School Timberlake Junior High School Timberlake Senior High School Timberline Elementary Timberline High School Timberline High School Trail Wind Elementary Troy Elementary School Troy Jr/Sr High School Twin Falls High School Twin Falls Virtual Schoolhouse Twin Lakes Elementary School Tyhee Elementary School Ucon Elementary School Union High School Upper Carmen Public Charter School Upriver Elementary School Ustick Elementary School Valley School Valley View Alternative High School Valley View Elementary School Valley View Elementary School Vallivue Academy Vallivue High School Vallivue Middle School Van Buren Elementary School Venture High School Vera C O’leary Middle School Victor Elementary School Victory Charter School Victory Middle School Vision Charter School Wakapa Academy Wallace Jr/Sr High School Wapello Elementary School Washington Elementary School Washington Elementary School Washington Elementary School Washington Elementary School Webster Elementary School Weiser High School Weiser Middle School Wendell Elementary School Wendell High School Wendell Middle School West Canyon Elementary School West Elementary School West Jefferson High School West Jefferson Junior High School West Junior High West Middle School West Minico Middle School West Ridge Elementary School West Side Senior High School Westside Elementary School Westside Elementary School White Pine Charter School White Pine Elementary White Pine Elementary School Whitman Elementary School Whitney Elementary School Whittier Elementary School Wilder Elementary School Wilder High School Wilder Middle School William Thomas Middle School Willow Creek Elementary Willow Creek Elementary School Wilson Elementary School Winton Elementary School Wood River High School Wood River Middle School Woodland Hills Elementary Woodland Middle School Xavier Charter School Free/reduced lunch

– Math proficiency

– ELA proficiency

–

Policymakers have repeatedly tried to break the link between learning and socioeconomic status, the study points out, yet interventions have largely been unable to dent the trend.

Eligibility for free and reduced-price meals is a standard measure of student poverty. In Idaho, students who qualify for the federal subsidy have trailed their more affluent peers in proficiency rates on standardized tests by more than 20 percentage points — for at least four consecutive years.

Here’s a year-by-year breakdown of the gap in math and English, according to the State Department of Education:

2014-15: 23.3 percentage points.

23.3 percentage points. 2015-16: 22.6 percentage points.

22.6 percentage points. 2016-17: 23.4 percentage points.

23.4 percentage points. 2017-18: 23.9 percentage points.

What’s more, the SDE last year released a list of Idaho’s 29 lowest performing schools, using a range of performance measures: standardized test scores, graduation rates, college-readiness indicators and student surveys. Twenty-three of the 29 schools — nearly 80 percent — were Title I schools, so designated because they serve a high percentage of low-income students.

A drag on Idaho’s economy

The achievement gap contributes to the lack of an educated workforce, which makes it a “big drag” on Idaho’s economic fortunes, Gramer said.

Gramer, whose organization represents over 200 Idaho business leaders, pointed to a study by the Federal Reserve of San Francisco that attributes an expected drop in national economic growth to the inadequate education of disadvantaged students.

In Idaho, statistics illustrate the problem:

Median household income ranks No. 41 in the nation.

Nearly 48 percent of students qualified for free-and-reduced meals in 2017-18.

High school graduation rates rank among the worst in the nation, and numbers are even lower for students in poverty.

State lawmakers can minimize these impacts by approving a school funding formula that allocates more dollars to high-poverty schools, Gramer said.

A legislative interim committee developed a proposal to replace Idaho’s 25-year-old school funding formula with an enrollment model where funding follows the students, and it’s weighted for poverty.

The 2019 Legislature was unable to agree on a new formula, but did pass a law to better define Idaho’s “economically disadvantaged” students.

Gramer said more money for high-poverty schools would improve their access to “proven strategies” and targeted programs such as AVID, a nationwide nonprofit that trains educators to close the achievement gap.

“Why don’t all struggling schools have access to it?” Gramer said.

‘You have to see it to understand it’

Parrett and Budge work as professors at Boise State University and study schools that simultaneously meet two criteria:

Have high eligibility rates for free or reduced-price meals — 60 percent for junior high schools and high schools, 70 percent for elementary schools. Have standardized test scores that exceed state averages, for all kids.

Over the years, they have tracked activities and attitudes at dozens of outlier schools meeting these marks.

Their “framework for action” is a model designed to bring best practices to other schools hoping to disrupt poverty’s impacts.

The framework begins with leaders capable of fostering “healthy, safe and supportive learning environments” to enable an “intensive focus on student, professional and system learning.”

“Leadership is so key,” Budge said.

Capable and focused leaders move the process along by reshaping school culture in several ways:

Caring relationships and advocacy.

High expectations and support.

Accountability for learning.

Commitment to student equity.

Courage and will to take action.

High-poverty, high-performing schools also “develop relationships with the district office, local families, and community members” to support the efforts to improve student achievement, according to the framework.

Like cogs in a machine, Parrett and Budge say these efforts often move simultaneously toward the end goal of getting “all students learning to high standards.”

It might not look like much on paper, Parrett said, but the process and results are profound when viewed in person.

“You have to see it to understand it,” Parrett said. “Find a school, and go visit one.”

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on June 3, 2019