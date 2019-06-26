Ross Park Aquatic Complex offering lazy river resistance walking

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The staff at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex are inviting residents to come get their exercise in one of Pocatello’s laziest summer spots.

The facility’s Lazy River is now open for resistance walking. Walkers enter the river and then walk against the current, getting a workout.

“Lazy river walking is great exercise for everyone. It’s easy on the joints and it’s different than just hitting the gym,” said Stacie VanKirk, Ross Park Aquatic Complex Manager. “Walking in water is resistance just on its own but the current ramps it up. So, grab a friend or two and we’ll see you at the river.”

Sessions are held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a second session is held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Admission is $3 per session. Season passes are available for purchase for $90 per person and includes an identification card. If four or more passes are purchased at the same time, the price drops to $75 per pass. Walkers can also purchase a 10 session punch card for $25 and a 20 session card for $45.

Walkers must be 16-years-old or older and each session is limited to 100 people. Water shoes are not required but are highly recommended.

Walking sessions will be held through Friday, August 23.

For more information on the Aquatic Complex’s Lazy River Resistance Walking Program, visit bit.ly/LazyRiverWalking.

More on all the activities and amenities at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex can be found at pocatello.us/331/Ross-Park-Aquatic-Complex.