Salmon man arrested after police discover $148,500 worth of meth inside home

Share This

SALMON – Alan Scott Pepper, 50, of Salmon was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges.

Police reports show a Lemhi County narcotics team entered a home at 709 Sharkey Street in Salmon and recovered a significant amount of methampethamine.

Deputies found 2.73 pounds of meth inside the home with a street value of $148,592. They also found $9,840 in cash, smoking devices, digital scales and packaging, according to a news release.

Pepper was arrested for felony manufacturing or delivery of a drug where children are present and trafficking marijuana. Additional charges may also be brought against him.

The Lemhi County Narcotics Enforcement Team consists of city law enforcement, county law enforcement, probation, and the prosecutors office.