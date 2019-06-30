Statewide Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl

MOUNTAIN HOME — Idaho State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for 16-year-old Bertonia “Toni” Anne McFadden.

Authorities believe McFadden was lured online by 24-year-old Erick J. Miramontes Anaya. It is believe he drove to her home in the very early Saturday morning and picked her up.

McFadden is developmentally delayed and requires occasional use of a wheelchair. Bertonia’s wheelchair was left at her residence. She has no phone or other means of communication on her person, according to the alert.

McFadden is white with brown hair and eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs 140 lbs. She wears a brace with purple skulls on her left leg, from the knee down. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a pink shirt.

Anaya is hispanic with brown hair and eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs 175 lbs. No other information about him is available.

They are believes to be traveling in a Silver 2004 Ford Explorer with Idaho plates. Number is 1A243GD.

It’s not known where they are traveling.

If you see either McFadden or Anaya contact your local police department.