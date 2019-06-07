Storm likely contributed to house fire, officials say

LEWISVILLE — The Central Fire District says a thunderstorm likely contributed to a fire that caused extensive damage to a home Thursday night.

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson told EastIdahoNews.com that Lewisville, Menan and Rigby fire crews rushed to the fire at 463 North 3500 East around 11:40 p.m.

“Heavy wind drove fire into the attic area of the house and ran the entire attic area,” Anderson said. “We had lots of smoke and water damage inside the home.”

Anderson said the neighbors of the homeowners alerted them that their house was on fire and everyone made it out of safely.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.