Trump issues federal disaster declaration for parts of Idaho

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has approved a request by Governor Brad Little for a federal disaster declaration in the northern central region of Idaho following major flooding due to rainfall in April.

U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, along with U.S. Representative Russ Fulcher, applauded Trump and his Administration in a news release.

“Areas throughout north central Idaho have suffered millions of dollars in damage to homes, public lands, property and businesses in the wake of extensive flooding in the region,” said Crapo, Risch and Fulcher. “This declaration will help existing on-the-ground efforts by state and local agencies continue to provide vital assistance to the affected communities recovering from this tragedy.”

Heavy rainfall caused massive flooding in Adams, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Valley Counties, as well as on the Nez Perce Reservation.