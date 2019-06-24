Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash on Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a crash on the 300 block of Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclists lost control of their vehicle and hit a parked car at around 1:15 p.m., according to officers at the scene.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said both driver and passenger were wearing helmets and sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.