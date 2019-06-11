Vice President Mike Pence to visit Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Yellowstone National Park Thursday with Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt.

They will tour Old Faithful and Pence will deliver remarks to the National Park Service on the administration’s support to rebuild National Park infrastructure, according to a White House news release.

