Wind blows large tree on top of SUV

IDAHO FALLS — Strong wind gusts uprooted a large tree and caused it to fall on top of a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Megan Safford had just pulled in to work around 4:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Activity Center on Skyline Drive. Her mother, Diane Safford, says Megan parked her 2006 Chevy Trailblazer, left the vehicle and, within minutes, the tree blew over and fell on top of it.

Crews were called to remove the tree, which caused damage to the roof of the vehicle and a cracked windshield. Fortunately, nobody was injured when the tree blew over.

“I am very thankful that she and her three daughters were not in it!” Diane tells EastIdahoNews.com.

A high wind warning remains in effect for most parts of eastern Idaho until 9 p.m. with wind gusts possibly approaching 60 mph.