74-year-old sentenced for attacking neighbor with axe

Share This

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

COEUR D’ALENE — Otto Mark Homan, 74, of Lapwai, was sentenced yesterday to 46 months in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Homan to serve three years supervised release after he is finished serving his prison term. Homan was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 16, 2018.

According to court records, Homan walked to his neighbor’s house. He attacked the victim with a hammer/axe by hitting him once in the head. Homan then left. Homan, who was intoxicated at the time, mistakenly believed the victim had stolen his television. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and spent over three months in various medical care facilities.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nez Perce Tribal Police.