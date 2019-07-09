9 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 20

Share This

ASHTON — Nine people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 20 in Ashton Monday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck near Frostop Drive In around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses say one of the vehicles was towing a boat.

Fremont County Sheriff deputies, Ashton Police, St. Anthony Police, Idaho State Police, Fremont County Fire and Fremont County EMS responded to the scene.

Two medical helicopters were also called and helped transport victims to local hospitals.

The highway is currently blocked in both directions and drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will post further details as we learn them.