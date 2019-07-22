Bat Night is back at the Idaho Falls Zoo

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Bat Night at the Idaho Falls Zoo is back by popular demand! On Friday, July 26 at 8:30 p.m.. Come and see the zoo and bats in a whole new light (or, in this case no light). Bat experts with BYU-Idaho and Veolia Nuclear Solutions will introduce you to the bats of Idaho, why they’re important, and how your zoo is helping expand the knowledge of local bats.

We’ll start in the William J. Maeck Education Center with a brief presentation and then break into groups to explore the amazing world of bats. Plan to arrive by 8:15 p.m. as we’ll start promptly at 8:30 p.m. We’ll go in to the zoo and explore the bats that visit each night to feed, we’ll walk around the park to see if we can find bats, and we’ll have some “batty” fun with games and a craft for the whole family.

Cost of the event is $5.50 per person ages 4 and over. 3 and under is free. Register in advance here.

We think you’ll discover bats really are the super heroes of the animal world!

Zoo hours are daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. now through Labor Day. For more information, visit the Idaho Falls Zoo online or like us on Facebook and Instagram.