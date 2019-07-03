Biz Buzz: Over 30 different food vendors on hand at third annual Riverfest

Share This

Do you want to know what’s happening on the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

3 food vendors say they’re excited to offer original menu items during 4th of July festivities

Last year’s Riverfest at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls | Natalia Hepworth

IDAHO FALLS — The biggest 4th of July festival in east Idaho is back for its third year and organizers promise more fun than ever before.

Riverbend Communications, home of Classy 97, Z103, 105.5-105.9 The Hawk, KBear 101, and Cannonball 101, is partnering with Snake River Landing for the third annual Mountain View Hospital Riverfest presented by DL Evans Bank and Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

This year’s event has the largest array of vendors than in previous years. A total of 65 different vendors will be on hand and about 34 of those will have food for you and your family.

Here are a few of them for you to check out during the festivities:

Artisan Melt

You may have sampled the menu at the Artisan Melt Food Truck in Rexburg or seen it at the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market. But you’ve never seen them at Riverfest.

This is the restaurant’s first time at the event. They offer Artisan Grilled Cheese sandwiches, which includes four different options of homemade bread. The flavors are cranberry-walnut, jalapeno-cheddar, tomato-basil, and white wheat rye.

The sandwiches are served with a blend of aged cheddar. The cheese is fried and comes with caramelized apples, bacon, pineapple, and tomatoes, depending on which sandwich you order.

Bryan Maughan, the restaurant manager, tells EastIdahoNews.com they’ll be offering a buy one, get one half off deal for veterans at Riverfest.

“Fourth of July is my favorite holiday and we want to do everything we can to support a celebration of our nation’s birthday,” owner Tracy Maughan says. “Being part of Riverfest is an honor. It’ll be great to be part of a celebration of our nation’s birth and our independence. We’re excited to be there.”

The Rexburg Food Truck is at 585 North 2nd East. You can also check out Artisan Melt at the farmer’s market every Saturday through Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more by visiting the Artisan Melt Facebook page.

The Smokey Bone BBQ

Courtesy photo

The Smokey Bone BBQ is a Texas-style barbecue restaurant based in southern Idaho, and Juan Martinez, the owner, is bringing his menu to the eastern Idaho crowd for the first time as part of Riverfest.

The menu for the event includes brisket, pulled pork, baby back ribs, nachos, corn on the cob, potato salad, and coleslaw. Martinez says his menu is just a little different than other barbecue restaurants in the area. The brisket and ribs are smoked for 16 hours with a blend of cherry and apple wood.

The price of a menu item ranges from $9 to $13.

Martinez says he’s heard good things about the crowd at Riverfest and is excited to give it a try.

“Happy 4th of July to everyone, and hopefully you enjoy our food,” says Martinez.

The Smokey Bone BBQ has one location in Hailey and one in Twin Falls. Learn more on the Facebook page.

Mexican Crazy Corn

Courtesy photo

A fan favorite, Mexican Crazy Corn, is returning for the third year in a row.

Richard Johnson and his farm crew at Grove City Gardens in Blackfoot grow their own corn, which is sold at many events throughout the year.

“It’s become a staple. At the Eastern Idaho State Fair, we’ve won the people’s choice award for the last three years. So that’s pretty impressive,” owner Richard Johnson says. “It’s not just what we feel about our corn, but obviously people out there really like our corn and what we do.”

The corn is roasted at 600 degrees for 20 minutes, and then served with their special sauce, which includes regular or chipotle. It’s sprinkled with chili lime pepper and bacon. There is also an off the cob or plain corn on the cob option as well.

Johnson says people can expect the same menu as in previous years. Price for an ear of corn is $4, $5 with bacon or off the cob.

“Riverfest is a great event,” Johnson says. “It’s a wonderful time to celebrate and be with friends and family. And it’s fun to serve our Mexican Crazy Corn.”

Grove City Gardens is at 246 West 200 North in Blackfoot. Learn more on the Facebook page.

The third annual Mountain View Hospital Riverfest will be held Thursday at Snake River Landing. The festivities begin at noon and continue until the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration starts at 10 p.m.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF VENDORS HERE

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Local car dealership under new ownership after 52 years of business

He left a corporate job to open a soda shop, but says it’s worth it to make people smile

BBB warns of scams leveraging social media influencing

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett.nelson@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.