Biz Buzz: Popular clothing and decor business moving to new location

IDAHO FALLS

After 15 years of business, clothing and furniture store is under new ownership

IDAHO FALLS — A popular home decor, furniture and clothing boutique store is under new ownership, and after 15 years of business is moving to a new location.

Darci Williams recently purchased Real Deals on Home Decor at 1470 Chamberlain Avenue in Idaho Falls. She tells EastIdahoNews.com the store will remain in operation through Aug. 31 and then re-open inside Teton Village Sept. 12. The new store will be located in between Tuesday Morning and Dollar Tree.

“I wanted to keep the store in our town, and I didn’t want another owner to come in. I love Real Deals. I love the franchise. It’s very family-oriented, and I just didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to buy it,” Williams says about the opportunity to buy the business.

Williams has worked alongside the previous owner, Karmelle Nye, for the last several years at the Twin Falls location. Williams moved to Ammon in December to work at the Idaho Falls store and learned Nye wanted to sell the business. Nye owns several stores throughout southeastern Idaho.

“She (Karmelle) is wanting to retire and get a couple stores lighter,” Williams says. “She’s selling Pocatello, looking for a current owner there right now.”

We reached out to Nye for comment and have not received a response.

Williams bought the business last week and is excited to open in a new location across town.

“We’re ready to get into the action of shopping activity near Ammon,” Williams says. “Our current location only has four parking spaces, so it’s really hard. The new location in Teton Village has parking in the front and in the back, so it’s going to be more accessible.”

In addition to better parking, Williams says the new location is more ideally suited to traffic.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t even know we exist. That’s been really eye-opening to me (since I’ve moved here),” says Williams. “So, being in that new location is going to be a game-changer for us.”

Real Deals offers a wide variety of women’s clothing and accessories, but they also offer home decor and furniture. The most popular home decor item is their clocks, according to Williams, and people come in every week to see their new selection of clothing.

Selection of clocks at Real Deals on Home Decor | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We try and keep it a ‘real deal.’ We try and compete (with other similar businesses) by keeping our margins smaller, so we can extend the savings to our customers,” says Williams.

Except for the name, everything about the new store will stay the same. The new location will change from Real Deals on Home Decor to Real Deals Idaho Falls. While the new location is smaller, Williams says the retail space is about the same and all the inventory will be brand new when they re-open.

A clearance sale kicks off at their current location Thursday, Aug. 1. All inventory will be 40 percent off.

The new store will open with a 3-day grand opening celebration with tons of deals and giveaways to customers, including a chance to win new clothing or home decor furnishings every month for a year.

The new store is at 2135 East 17th Street. Its hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BIZ BITS

Local company surprises longest-serving employees with prize package

Idahoan CEO Drew Facer, center, honors six of the company’s longest serving employees during company picnic last Friday | Casey Carty

IDAHO FALLS – Idahoan Foods held its fifth annual company picnic at the Tautphaus Park Hockey Shelter for more than 1,000 employees and their families last Friday. The company’s six longest standing employees were honored at the picnic for their 40-plus years of service. Each year, all Idahoan employees are entered into a drawing to win incredible raffle prizes, including an in-home theater and a Yellowstone getaway, among many others. All six employees were able to select their prize package of choice. In addition to honoring the longest standing employees, the picnic also featured the annual potato eating contest, field activities and delicious treats.

Your Health Idaho breaking ground on new medical building

ST. ANTHONY — Ground has been broken at the new location of Grand Peaks Medical! Grand Peaks is planning a Ground Breaking ceremony for the new Medical clinic location in St. Anthony Wednesday, August 8. The 16,000 square foot building will be aimed at providing medical services, office space for staff, and room for expanding patient services in the future. Once complete, the old Medical Facility will be taken down to add additional parking space. The new clinic is slated for completion in April. For more information about the new facility, visit grandpeaks.org or call (208) 356-4900.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

BEAR LAKE

They’re raising funds for hospital renovations and they’re giving you a chance to win a free trip

Courtesy photo

The following is a news release from Bear Lake Memorial Hospital.

BEAR LAKE – If you have ever been to Bear Lake or even dreamt about going to Bear Lake, you will want to check this out. The Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Foundation is doing a promotion called the Ultimate Bear Laker.

For $25, you will be entered to win an ultimate prize package valued at thousands. This includes condo rentals, boat rental, golf packages, ski packages, a new snowboard, a helicopter tour of Bear Lake, ice cream, fuel cards, grocery cards, set of tires, oil changes, and more. It is an ultimate prize for the person that will be drawn and named ‘The Ultimate Bear Laker’.

The promotion is a fundraiser for Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. The hospital is hoping to raise $2.5 million for renovations on their Emergency Rooms and bring in a permanent MRI machine. The hospital is a critical access hospital located in Montpelier and is a county-operated hospital.

All of the items for the Ultimate Bear Laker have been generously donated. The Ultimate Prize will be drawn at the final night of the Bear Lake County Fair on August 17th.

If you’d like to register, click here.

