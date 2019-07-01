County commissioners celebrate the completion of roundabout with flag raising ceremony

IDAHO FALLS– You’ll see a new piece of patriotism while driving the roundabout at Lincoln and Hitt Road in Idaho Falls.

A flag was raised Monday afternoon commemorating Independence Day and the completion of the roundabout project that started early 2018.

County commissioners chose now retired Bonneville County Emergency Management Director Tom Lenderink to raise the first flag.

“I’m deeply honored for this privilege of raising the flag, it’s been…a great ten years. A total of 15 years with Bonneville County. They’ve treated me very well,” Lenderink says.

Lenderink was joined by his wife and grandchildren as well as Bonneville County Commissioner Bryon Reed and Bonneville County Chairman of the Commission Roger Christensen during the ceremony.

Photo taken by Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Lenderink, who retired just days ago, says while in emergency management the main goal was to promote awareness — knowing your surroundings and being prepared in order to be safe.

He reminds those in the area on the Fourth of July to be aware of where all the big events are, and that there will be extra people and more traffic in town.

“Just make sure that if you’re going off somewhere that you’re well prepared as far as water…adequate food, or snacks,” Lenderink says. “Just make sure you and your family are ready to go out there and be safe.”

As far as roundabout safety, Roger Christensen, chairman of the Bonneville County Commission, says yielding left and slowing down are vital.

“Slow down to the speed limit,” Christensen says.

Photo taken by Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Christensen, who headed the project, is happy to see it finally completed.

“They’ve just put the final seal coat and they’ll be putting the vinyl,” Christensen says. “The traffic moves quite well and I think it’s going to be a big improvement where we went from a one-lane roundabout to two.”

He says the flag was a finishing touch inspired by his wife.

“I couldn’t think of anything more appropriate especially raising it for the 4th of July,” Christensen says

Commissioners say the next two projects for the county will include the next mile east of the Lincoln Road roundabout. The roads will be widened to three lanes next year.

Christensen says they have begun the utilities, so there won’t be any traffic disruptions for a while. The roundabout on Hitt and 1st will be the next to be widened.